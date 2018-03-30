

CTV London





Provincial police are on the hunt for two suspects after a bank was robbed in Embro Thursday afternoon.

Two masked suspects armed with handguns entered the RBC branch on Commissioner Street in Embro around 3:30 p.m.

The two men made off with an unknown amount of cash. There were two employees and two customers in the bank at the time but no one was injured.

Police searched the area but came up empty.

Around the same time, witnesses observed a black Mercedes parking on St. Andrew Street just west of Argyle Street.

Both men that exited the vehicle matched the description of the bank robbers.

The vehicle was described as a newer black coloured 4-door Mercedes with a larger emblem. It had tinted windows with chrome below the window frame.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

Male

Described as Average Height

Slim Build

Wearing a red Adidas jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, orange gloves and a black balaclava covering his face.

Suspect #2