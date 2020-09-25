LONDON, ONT. -- London Mayor Ed Holder says London could see COVID-19 testing in pharmacies as early as Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford said Friday select pharmacies in London and area would begin offering tests next week.

Holder is thankful for the quick response from the province after he made an appeal Thursday for London to be included in the pharmacy testing plans.

“We will share specific locations in London as soon as they’re revealed, but I wanted to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Premier for acting swiftly on this urgent request, he says.

“It’s my understanding that while a select few pharmacies in London will begin offering tests as early as Tuesday, September 29th, more locations will soon be added throughout the city."

In his news conference Friday, Ford also mentioned Sarnia, Bright’s Grove, Woodstock and St. Thomas as other communities where testing will be offered at drug stores soon.

According to the government, COVID-19 tests will be provided at pharmacies only to those individuals who are not showing symptoms.

As well, those seeking tests must be a contact of a confirmed positive case, or live or work in an at-risk setting, such as a long-term care home, homeless shelter or other congregate setting, or will be visiting a long-term care home or are a worker or resident of a specific outbreak site, including a long-term care home, retirement home or school.