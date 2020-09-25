LONDON, ONT -- Western University is moving its COVID-19 testing centre indoors to the Student Recreation Centre starting Monday.

Students, staff and faculty can all be tested without an appointment.

Western first set up a testing centre after a community outbreak was declared when several students tested positive earlier in September.

Since then testing centres across the city have been overrun, often reaching capacity within a matter of hours.

The move will be completed by Monday Sept. 28 with the centre running Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a dedicated hour for staff and faculty from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There may be testing available on Saturdays depending on the demand during the week.

