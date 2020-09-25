LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting that the region has hit double digits again in new COVID-19 cases.

While there were three new cases on Thursday, Friday’s number has jumped to 14 confirmed cases.

Wednesday also had a double digit increase from the day before, hitting 12.

The 14 new cases Friday bring the total confirmed cases to 839. There are 689 resolved cases and 57 deaths, leaving 93 active cases.

The majority of cases are in London with 764 in the city.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at four seniors’ facilities - Ashwood Manor Retirement Home, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, Country Terrace and Meadow Park Care Centre

Last week, two days of double-digit cases brought the highest two-day spike in the region since mid-April.

Ontario is reporting more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.

Health officials confirmed 409 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Here is where the case totals stand in other nearby regions based on the most recent publicly available data: