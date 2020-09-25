LONDON, ONT. -- An investigation is underway after an employee at a Tillsonburg long-term care home received a positive test for COVID-19. At this point, it is not a confirmed case.

Woodingford Lodge is working with Southwestern Public Health to investigate the test. They can be false positives, they say.

Officials say as a precautionary measure, the resident area of the home where the employee worked is temporarily isolated.

Woodingford Lodge continues to follow the same disinfection and personal protection measures in the event of a confirmed case.

Family members with a resident in this area have been notified.

It if ends up being a confirmed case, officials will issue a public notice. More information can be found here.