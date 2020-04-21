LONDON, ONT. -- A London long-term care home at the centre of a court action by the Ontario Nurses' Association is getting high marks from a resident and a family member over its handling of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Henley Place in northeast London is believed to have several residents and staff with the virus, and two residents have died from COVID-19.

Former city council veteran, Bernie MacDonald, who served on council for nearly three decades, said his wife has been at the home for several years, “She’s doing well, and the people are treating her unbelievable."

MacDonald said he’s satisfied with the way the home has dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“What I’m looking at in the wing that they have it set in, is they’re keeping it locked down, and it’s not getting to the other floors. It’s not getting to the other wings. And I mean that’s been since March, and that’s terrific."

On a cold and blustery afternoon resident Sue Taylor rolled her wheelchair outside for a cigarette. She told CTV News that everything that can be done in the home is being done, but she admits the quiet of isolation is getting to her.

“Well it’s pretty quiet, pretty boring actually. Nobody's doing too much of anything because you can’t bring any people together to do anything."

But according to the union representing nurses at Henley Place not all is well at the home.

The Ontario Nurses' Association has filed a court application alleging the home’s owner, Primacare Living, has not provided nurses with adequate personal protective equipment.

Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says he doesn’t know the details of the court application, but added that all long-term care homes should be adequately equipped at this time.

"We did a preliminary risk assessment last week and we are doing a more detailed risk assessment of each long-term care and retirement home this week. And the same protocols are in place across the province really the ministry is very direct at this point. They are very clear what the expectations are in terms of staffing and personal protective equipment."

Primacare Living has not responded to a request for comment from CTV News. But while the dispute carries on, those close to the situation are making do.

“Not much you can do about it, so you've got to handle it the best you can,” said Taylor.

“If you can get to the window to see her I think that helps her a bit,” added MacDonald… “but I mean it does add a lot of pressure on people who can’t see their loved-ones, right?“