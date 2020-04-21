LONDON, ONT. -- During the second Lambton County community conference, leaders from around the area discussed the current situation.

Dr. Sundit Ranade, chief medical officer of health at Lambton Public Health updated the situation at Landmark Village retirement home.

"There are 34 confirmed cases that are connected to to that, part staff and part residents. And then at one long-term care facility we have an outbreak that has been declared as a result of one staff member testing positive."

While Dr. Michel Haddad reported a decrease in cases at Bluewater Health, saying "Two weeks ago, there was 34 cases, now there are 15."

There is, however, a rising concern over mental health amid a decrease in the number of people reaching out to the crisis hotline.

"We really want individuals to reach out now," says Paula Reaume-Zimmer, the integrated vice-president of Mental Health & Addictions Bluewater Health and Canadian Mental Health.

"We are very concerned that there will be a growing demand, not just a demand but the mental health condition gets worse the longer we hold off on getting help."

This is echoed by Haddad who is seeing it first-hand inside the hospital.

"It reflects on the staff as well, because when you have families coming in, it makes the patients feel a bit better, it makes the staff feel a bit better, you have people to talk to and help with alleviating some of their mental health and anxieties."

Reaume-Zimmer says a special team has been put in place to focus on front-line workers

"We’ve developed a program where every department in the hospital now has staffed resiliency strategy team, who go in and check in. We do rounds and check-in with the staff, we have conversations about what’s going on in their area and any highlights we want to share with them."

Although there are restrictions preventing the public from using playgrounds and other public recreation areas, city health officials advise people to go out and get exercise while maintaining physical distancing protocols.