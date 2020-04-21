MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Middlesex-London, St. Thomas-Oxford-Elgin, Sarnia-Lambton or Huron-Perth on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in in the London region rose to 334 on Tuesday, with 11 new cases in the last 24 hours.

There were no new deaths in the region, leaving the total at 22, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, and 149 cases are resolved - that's 11 more than previously reported.

There are 87 cases in long-term care and retirement homes, including residents and staff, meaning more than half of the new cases reported Tuesday (seven) are in those institutions.

In Sarnia-Lambton, three new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total there to 148, including 14 deaths and 54 recovered cases, an increase in four recovered cases over the last 24 hours.

There were three new cases reported in Oxford and Elgin counties, bringing the total there to 47, with three deaths and 15 resolved cases, two more resolved in the last 24 hours.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths. The total number of cases in the region as of Tuesday stands at 38, with four deaths and 11 recovered cases.

While in Grey-Bruce, no new cases were reported Monday, so the total stands at 63 cases, 20 of which have recovered, and no deaths. Updated numbers for Tuesday are expected later in the afternoon.

Across the province, there were 38 new deaths and 551 more cases.