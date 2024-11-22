Transport truck crash causes Highway 401 lane closure
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened following a crash involving four transport trucks.
Middlesex OPP were on scene of the crash just west of Dorchester Road in Thames Centre.
According to police, four trucks collided and were blocking traffic, leaving only one lane open.
Significant delays were being reported in the area and tow trucks helped to clear the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
