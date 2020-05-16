LONDON, ON -- Lambton Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Long-Term Care Home in Sarnia.

A resident of Marshall Gowland Manor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is now in isolation following experiencing symptoms of the virus.

"We want to assure the people who live at Marshall Gowland Manor, their families, and our staff, that their health and safety is our top priority. We are diligently following all of the policies and protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Long-Term Care to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Jane Joris, General Manager of their Long-Term Care Division.

Visitors have been restricted since March 13 and their staff has been actively screened prior to entering the Home since March 9.

Marshall Gowland Manor houses 127 residents, and employs 200 staff.