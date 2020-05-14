MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Thursday, but no new deaths are listed.

One case is associated with seniors’ facilities, while the other appears to have been acquired through community transmission. Both are in the City of London, which now has a total of 427 cases.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 463, including 316 resolved – an increase of 10 in 24 hours, and 46 deaths.

Of the running total of cases, 141 are linked with long-term care and retirement homes, as are 26 of the 46 deaths in the region.

Officials at 10 seniors’ facilities continue to deal with outbreaks. An outbreak is declared after a single case is identified.

In Sarnia-Lambton, the case total jumped to 212 by Wednesday night, an addition of eight cases in the previous 24 hours.

Of the total, 147 are resolved and there have been 17 deaths in total. No new deaths have been reported so far this week.

There remains one ongoing outbreak in the region at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, where three residents have died.

One new case was reported by Grey Bruce Public Health on Wednesday, bringing the total in that region to 91, including 73 recovered and no deaths.

Outbreaks are ongoing at Parkview Manor in Chesley and Golden Dawn in Lion’s Head.

No additional cases or deaths were reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Thursday, where the total caseload is holding at 63 and the total number of deaths at four.

According to Southwestern Public Health there remains only 10 active cases in the region, the rest having all been resolved.

Huron Perth Public Health is also reporting no new cases in those counties as of Thursday, with the running totals holding at 49 cases and five deaths.

There was one additional recovery, bringing that total to 42.

No new cases or deaths have been reported there in over a week.

The outbreak at the Blue Water Rest Home was declared over on Wednesday, while outbreaks continue at Braemar Retirement Centre (two staff members) and Exeter Villa (one staff member).

Across Ontario, 258 new cases were reported, the lowest in more than six weeks.