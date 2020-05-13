LONDON, ONT -- Staff members of a long-term care home in London, Ont. gathered Wednesday morning to pay their respects for their colleague who passed away from COVID-19, the first nurse in Ontario to die of the virus.

The Ontario Nurses Association confirmed Tuesday that registered nurse Brian Beattie died after contracting the virus.

"It's super sad for our colleagues here. I'm sending my condolences out to his family and his loved ones," said Len, a support employee at Kensington Village where Beattie worked.

Len, who declined to give his last name, said that staff was told Tuesday of Beattie's death.

Len was part of a group of staff members who gathered during shift change Wednesday morning. Other employees described Beattie as a fixture on the overnight shift.

“It’s tough, it’s tough on all of us that were here, and we’re doing the best we can do in a tough time," says Len.

"I am devastated at the loss of Brian, who was a dedicated RN," says ONA President Vicki McKenna in a statement sent to media. "ONA sends our deepest condolences to Brian's family, friends and his colleagues."

Beattie worked at Kensington Village, a long-term care home in London that has had an outbreak of the virus like so many others across the province and country.

Beattie contracted the virus and was off work and seeking treatment.

Several posts have been made to social media honouring Beattie's life, including Kim Thomas the operator of Kismutt Rescue in St. Mary's who is also Beattie's cousin.

"The animal community lost a huge advocate and I lost my best friend and cousin. My heart is broken," wrote Thomas.

Thomas told CTV News that Beattie contracted the virus two weeks ago and that he was dedicated to nursing and animal welfare.

Beattie's public Facebook page has several photos of dogs he was passionate about.

In a statement, Kensington Village said that residents and staff are in mourning.

“This death is felt deeply by our residents and our care team, and we mourn together as a community,” the statement read.

The home began dealing with an outbreak on April 3 when eight staff members tested positive.

There have been five deaths of residents, and three active cases remain.

The ONA says they are providing support to Beattie’s colleagues and that the Ministry of Labour has been contacted to investigate the circumstances of his death.

"While there will be much discussion about Ontario's pandemic preparedness and protection of nurses and health-care workers, this is not the time for speculation," said McKenna.