LONDON, ONT. -- Video obtained by CTV news shows a verbal and physical altercation at an anti-mask protest in Victoria Park this afternoon.

An anti-mask protest was taking part at the north side of Victoria Park, around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, when a woman, who identifies herself as a minor, began screaming at the protestors and reaching for their signs, participants say.

The situation escalated as protestors took out their phones and began to record the altercation.

Protestors say that the woman scratched several people on the arm and tore the necklace off a man’s neck before police were called to the scene.

A protestor, who has a scratch on her arm says that two police officers arrived and escorted the woman away.

The protestor who was scratched named, Elizabeth, says that police asked if she wanted to press charges, but she declined.

"They asked if we wanted to charge her and we decided not to this time around, were hoping this won’t happen again," says Elizabeth.

CTV News has reached out to London police to confirm and are awaiting on a response.