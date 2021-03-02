MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit saw tremendous response after opening up vaccinations to area residents over the age of 80.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie tweeted that all appointments for the next two weeks were booked within two hours of the appointments being made available at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

That's over 5,000 appointments.

He added, "Because of uncertainty in vaccine supply, we are not booking out more than two weeks."

On Monday the health unit announced it would be expanding vaccinations to those over 80, Indigenous adults over 55 and additional health care workers.

Appointments for those groups will begin Saturday.

Details on who is eligible and other information on the local vaccination program are available here.