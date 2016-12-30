Featured
Wingham man dies in two-vehicle crash near Belgrave
CTV London
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 2:21PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 6:42PM EST
There’s been a fatal crash on Highway 4 near Belgrave, between Wingham and Blyth.
Police closed the road between Cranbrook and Morris Roads Friday afternoon after the 12:30 p.m. two-vehicle collision.
They say the driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier was travelling southbound on London Road when he entered into the oncoming lane in an attempt to pass a working snow plow. In the process of passing the snow plow the Cavalier and a northbound GMC Sierra pickup truck collided head-on.
The driver and lone occupant of the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Henry Newson, 28, of Wingham.
The two occupants of the truck, a 46-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, both from North Huron, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released from care.
A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Saturday.
