There’s been a fatal crash on Highway 4 near Belgrave, between Wingham and Blyth.

Police closed the road between Cranbrook and Morris Roads Friday afternoon after the 12:30 p.m. two-vehicle collision.

They say the driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier was travelling southbound on London Road when he entered into the oncoming lane in an attempt to pass a working snow plow. In the process of passing the snow plow the Cavalier and a northbound GMC Sierra pickup truck collided head-on.

The driver and lone occupant of the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Henry Newson, 28, of Wingham.

The two occupants of the truck, a 46-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, both from North Huron, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released from care.

A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Saturday.