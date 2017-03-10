

Eric Taschner , CTV London





Four men are each facing over a dozen charges stemming from a robbery that took place in Clinton this past February.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on February 26, Huron County OPP officers responded to an Albert Street home to investigate a robbery that involved violence.

Eight people were inside the building when four masked men stormed in wielding a number of different weapons. Police say the robbers demanded cash and drugs from the victims.

One of the eight people sustained a minor injury during the robbery.

An investigation led officers to the arrest of four men.

A Goderich man, 37, a 25-year old from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, a 17-year-old from Huron East and a 15-year-old also from Huron East all face a slew of charges including robbery, mischief, and possession of a weapon and much more.

The Goderich man also faces a possession of marijuana charge.