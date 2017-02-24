

CTV London





Huron OPP are looking for a suspicious male following a break-in near Clinton.

Police say before the break-in last Sunday, a male attended a repair shop/residence located near Bayfield Road around 9:45 a.m., looking for a place to get air for his tires.

The male was advised the shop was closed and was directed elsewhere.

Police say the resident left home a few minutes later and returned around 11:35 a.m. to find someone had forced entry into the residence through a rear patio door. The suspect also gained access to a repair shop and took cash and two computers, including a computer used for emissions testing of vehicles, valued at $4,000.

From the residence, two laptops, an X-Box game console, jewelry and frozen food was taken.

Police would likek to talk to the male asking about air. He is described as in his 30s to 40s, medium height, with shorter dark hair. He was wearing a bomber style jacket and jeans. He was driving a grey, older model Pontiac Sunfire or similar style of vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.