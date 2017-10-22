Featured
Suspect sought after variety store clerk viciously assaulted
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 11:05AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 2:00PM EDT
London police are searching for a suspect after a variety store clerk was brutally assaulted Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. Saturday at the Horton Variety store at 216 Horton St. E.
The 56-year-old victim exited the store and was assaulted until he was unconscious.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and had to perform CPR. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Jessie Aaron McConnell, 22, of London, for one count of aggravated assault.
Police are warning residents not to approach McConnell if spotted. Contact police instead.