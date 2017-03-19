Featured
St. Thomas street targeted in break-ins
CTV London
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 11:09AM EDT
A warning from St. Thomas police following three break and enters on the same street Saturday.
Police say the break-ins occurred in detached sheds or garages at the north end of Woodworth Avenue.
A Stihl chainsaw has so far been reported as stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Thomas police.
