The annual Pride parade – which drew thousands - wrapped up the final day of the Pride London Festival on Sunday.

The highlight of the 23rd annual parade was a marriage ceremony performed on one of the floats.

Todd Shephed and Dalton Girard tied the knot in style.

“It’s showing diversity,” Shepherd said. “It allows us the opportunity to get married in front of everybody. It’s been a thrill.”

Spectators along the route offered the couple best wishes.

London police marched in the parade, although their counterparts in Toronto didn’t attend the parade in that city.

In a controversial vote in January, Pride Toronto heeded the demands of some who said the police intimidated them and banned police floats and stalls from the parade.

That was not the case in London, where the police force reached out to other police services in neighbouring communities.

“We worked on doing a lot of relationship building,” said London police diversity officer Theresa Allot.

“Police stand behind everybody. It’s about everyone being their authentic self.”

Pride president Andrew Rosser said the parade was a huge success.

“You could feel a sense of community at Pride today.”