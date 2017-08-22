

As a result of an investigation by the Grey Bruce Health Unit, a potential infection control risk has been identified at two foot care clinics.

An inspection of Arsenault Foot Services revealed deficiencies with sterilization practices. The operator also provided chiropody services at a satellite clinic located at 672 Main St., Sauble Beach, as well as other non-clinical settings including in-home.

As a result, there is a low risk that some patients may have been exposed to hepatitis B virus.

Persons who received chiropody services, other than strictly orthotic services, at the Owen Sound or Sauble Beach clinics, or other non-clinical settings including in-home, during the period of May 25 to June 8 are strongly urged to consult a health care practitioner about the possible need to have testing for hepatitis B.