The London Police Service announced Saturday that it will be doing a review of the way sexual assaults are investigated by the force.

The announcement by Chief John Pare comes amid social media activity about a news story questioning police investigations into sexual assault.

Pare said the review will be done in partnership and in consultation with a number of community partners.

The review will also examine the training that investigators receive, how police can continue to enhance training, as well as explore ways in which the police may better respond to the needs of victims.

“The London Police Service is committed to providing the best service possible in response to victims of crime and this review will assist us in maintaining the confidence and trust of the community,” Pare said.

“Through this review we want to look at our current practices and develop best practices. What are we doing well? What can we improve upon? And what path can we chart for the future?”