Norfolk OPP looking to identify truck in the area of fatal hit and run
Norfolk OPP are looking to identify this truck known to be in the area of a fatal hit and run on March 17, 2017.
CTV London
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 11:18AM EDT
Norfolk OPP say they are trying to indentify a second transport truck that was in the area at the time of a fatal hit and run back in March.
Police say they are now looking for the operator of the truck.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday March 17, 2017 Sally Ann Dollard, 72, was killed after she was struck by a vehicle on King Street in Delhi.
The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene and police have been investigating to try and determine who is responsible.
Officers were able to identify a first truck known to be in the area at the time and now they are looking to identify a second truck.
" Police are now appealing for witnesses that may be able to identify the second transport truck. I am urging anyone with any information to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122." Said Constable Ed Sanchuk with Norfolk County OPP.
