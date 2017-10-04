

CTV London





OPP have identified the motorcyclist who died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Bruce County Tuesday evening.

The crash, which involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the community of Lions Head, about 30 kilometres north of Wiarton.

Bruce Peninsula OPP say the driver of the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named as Edward Honneyman, 38, of Wiarton.

The investigation continues.