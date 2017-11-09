Featured
London woman devotes 50 years to hospital service
Eva Archibald has received an award for 50 years of volunteer work.
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 5:02PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 5:19PM EST
An 82-year-old London woman has received an award for her many years of volunteering.
Eva Archibald was presented with a 50-year service award from London Health Sciences Centre Auxilliary last weekend.
Eva volunteered in critical care, for the hospital auxiliary and sold tickets for various dream home lotteries.
Eva's family told us they are quite proud of her accomplishment and dedication.