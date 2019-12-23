LONDON, ONT. -- West Grey police say a 60-year-old Kitchener man drove through a RIDE program while watching a YouTube video on his phone.

Officers were conducting the program on Monday at the intersection of Durham Road East and Garafraxa Street North.

The driver was pulled over and issued an offence notice. The maximum fine for distracted driving is $1,000 and a three-day licence suspension for a first offence.

“When driving, you are in control and share a responsibility for road safety. Distracted driving is not only hazardous to you, it endangers your passengers and everyone on and around the roadways,” says West Grey Chief Robert Martin.

“A driver who checks a text message for five seconds while travelling at 90 kilometres per hour is the equivalent to having driven the length of a football field while you were blindfolded.”