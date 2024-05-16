LONDON
London

    • Father takes stand at child sexual abuse trial

    The courthouse in London, Ont. (CTV London) The courthouse in London, Ont. (CTV London)
    Share

    The father at the centre of a child abuse case in London, Ont. took the stand Thursday in his own defence, pointing the finger at his estranged wife.

    The man said that while he was away working, he would come home to learn about the physical abuse his children had suffered at the hands of his spouse.

    He said a short while later, she was told to leave the home.

    The parents are both in their fifties.

    They face more than 40 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, incest, and forcible confinement.

    They have both pleaded not guilty.

    The father's testimony is expected to continue tomorrow.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News