Father takes stand at child sexual abuse trial

The father at the centre of a child abuse case in London, Ont. took the stand Thursday in his own defence, pointing the finger at his estranged wife.

The man said that while he was away working, he would come home to learn about the physical abuse his children had suffered at the hands of his spouse.

He said a short while later, she was told to leave the home.

The parents are both in their fifties.

They face more than 40 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, incest, and forcible confinement.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

The father's testimony is expected to continue tomorrow.