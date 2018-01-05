

CTV London





London police officers handed out 39 impaired driving-related charges during spot checks at random locations throughout London during November and December.

During the regular R.I.D.E program and the Festive R.I.D.E. program, a total of 7,261 vehicles were stopped and 27 roadside tests were administered.

Ten R.I.D.E. programs ran over the two months and another five are scheduled to run over the next two months.

In comparison, during the 2016 Festive R.I.D.E. campaign 11,000 vehicles were stopped during 15 R.I.D.E. programs, 50 roadside tests were completed and more than 50 impaired driving-related charges were laid.

Festive R.I.D.E. is made possible, in part through special funding provided by M.A.D.D.

London Police want to remind the public that if they are going to drink, please take a cab, have a designated driver, or make alternate arrangements.