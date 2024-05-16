Man pulled from King Street fire dies from injuries
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
As previously reported by CTV News London, at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to 654 King St. in the Old East Village in relation to an active fire at the Tolpuddle Housing Cooperative.
Upon arrival, a man was located inside the residence and was brought outside where according to one of the building's residents firefighters performed CPR for 20 minutes.
He was transported to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.
In an update, police said the man succumbed to his injuries and died Thursday morning in hospital.
The Major Crime Section, Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the Chief Coroner continue to investigate.
Fire crews responded to a fire at Tolpuddle Housing Cooperative on May 15, 2024. (Source: Chris Miller) The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.
Damage is estimated at $200,000.
Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
This marks the second fatal fire in London within the last two days, with one person perishing in a house fire on Nairn Avenue on Tuesday.
-- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine
