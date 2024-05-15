'There is somebody in there!': Man pulled from burning Old East London apartment
Life-saving efforts were performed on a man taken from a burning loft apartment in London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
The blaze, in the heart of Old East Village, began just before 4:30 p.m.
“My girlfriend messaged me and told me there was a fire,” said resident Chris Miller.
Arriving just outside the unit at 654 King St., Miller watched as firefighters worked to aid the man.
“There was broken glass smashing out, screaming and yelling. People were saying, 'There is somebody in there!'” said Miller.
District Chief Nick Heweston said crews faced heavy black smoke and extreme temperatures as they fought their way to the burning unit.
Fire crews responded to a fire at Tolpuddle Housing Cooperative on May 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
Firefighters rushed the man outside and began CPR.
“They worked on him for like 20 minutes, and they finally just rushed him off,” said Miller, with sadness.
A police escort followed an ambulance to the hospital.
“It’s always unfortunate when we do pull occupants out of a fire structure,” said Heweston.
Heweston said residents in other units were encouraged to meet in a community room.
Fire investigators were on the scene before 6 p.m.
There is no preliminary cause.
Damage is estimated at more than $200,000.
