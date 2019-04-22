

CTV London





A London cab driver says he sees it four to five times a shift - people texting while driving their cars.

This occurs despite increased first-time fines for distracted driving in Ontario, which can now reach $1,000.

A new survey by InsuranceHotline.com, a Toronto-based company, finds 26 per cent of people surveyed admit they check messages while actively driving down the road.

And it gets worse when people are sitting with their foot on the brake. The survey, of more than 1,000 drivers, found 41 per cent are “likely” or “somewhat likely” to check text messages while sitting at stop-lights.

Some 75 per cent of passengers say they’ve felt unsafe in cars, where the driver talks on a phone or texts.

Distracted driving, of all types took more than 300 lives in 2016 alone in Canada.

A London mother tells CTV London enforcement needs to be more visible and reported publicly.

While buckling in her son, she stated, “I personally have never seen anyone get caught. I mean I'll be at a stop sign and look beside me and there is a person on the phone, talking. I mean like driving on the 401, talking on the phone.”