Ukrainian Canadians mark Vyshyvanka Day in Victoria Park
Marking both celebration and sorrow, Ukrainian Canadians in London marched around Victoria Park on Thursday evening for Vyshyvanka Day.
Approximately 100 people gathered in Victoria Park on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to form a live chain in commemoration of Vyshyvanka Day and show solidarity with those fighting in Ukraine.
According to a news release from the London Ukrainian Centre, the vyshyvanka has been a staple of Ukrainian fashion for more than 1,000 years.
The embroidered blouse is one of the many national symbols of Ukraine, and “is worn in times of celebration, patriotism, or just because.”
Also featured during Thursday’s event was a live chain, which holds significance to Ukrainians as two of the largest human chains ever recorded originated in Ukraine.
The first took place over 700 kilometres from Lviv to Kyiv, with nearly half a million participants in 1990 to mark the 71st anniversary of the Ukrainian Day of Unity, while the second live chain took place in 2013 with more than two million participants across Eastern Europe as a symbolic link of Ukraine to the European Union, according to the news release.
The event was also held to show support with those fighting on the front lines in the war with Russia, a conflict which is now in its third year.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
For first time in more than 10 years, child dies of measles in Ontario
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
NEW Pack the macaroni necklace: Lessons on evacuations from a woman who fled one of Canada's worst wildfires
Carol Christian had 15 minutes to evacuate her home during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. She ended up losing the house and everything inside. Now, she wants to share the lessons she learned.
Think twice before sharing 'heartbreaking' social media posts, RCMP warn
Mounties in B.C. are urging people to think twice before sharing "heartbreaking posts" on social media.
'Ugly produce': One way Canadians are shrinking rising grocery bills
As the cost of food in Canada has risen, grocery shoppers are looking at ways to reduce their grocery bill, and more are choosing price over beauty, turning to companies that deliver so-called 'misfit' produce at a fraction of the cost.
Vatican revamps norms to evaluate visions of Mary as it adapts to Internet age and combats hoaxers
The Vatican on Friday radically reformed its process for evaluating alleged visions of the Virgin Mary, weeping statues and other seemingly supernatural phenomena, insisting on having the final say in whether the events are worthy of popular devotion.
Wildfires are dampening against cool, rainy weather, but there's plenty left to contain
An opportune system of cool, wet weather Friday is dampening the spread of wildfires across Western Canada, but there's still plenty of work for responders and residents alike.
5 secrets to moving better and preventing avoidable injury
Countless people seek emergency care for back pain, muscle strains and similar injuries resulting from “moving wrong” during mundane, everyday tasks such as bending over to tie shoes, lifting objects or doing household chores.
Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry are 'happy and alive' after 'traumatizing' car accident
Zach Bryan and his girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia were involved in a scary car accident earlier this week, according to LaPaglia, who recalled the experience in a candid video posted to her TikTok page earlier this week.
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assailed New Brunswick's premier and other conservative leaders on Thursday, calling out the provincial government's position on abortion, LGBTQ youth and climate change.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Hidden Gem: Stratford residents still lining up at Erie Drive In 53 years later
The Erie Drive In is what some might call the best kept secret in Stratford.
-
Waterloo, Ont. escape room broken into – again
Most people want to break out of an escape room. A Waterloo, Ont. business, however, has been broken into – not once – but twice.
Windsor
-
'I was in disbelief': Lasalle, Ont. grandfather wins $100K with Encore
A LaSalle man is planning to give back to his community and go on a tropical getaway following a recent $100,000 lotto win.
-
Police seize over $250,000 in drugs, arrest 53-year-old man
Windsor police officers have arrested one suspect and seized over $250,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
-
Lane restrictions on Lauzon Parkway to continue for 3rd day
A heads up for drivers as lane restrictions will continue on Lauzon Parkway on Friday as sewer rehabilitation work is completed.
Barrie
-
What’s open and closed in Barrie on the Victoria Day holiday Monday
A list of city services available on Victoria Day.
-
York Region schools sprout new tiny forests
A donation of 390 trees had Georgina kids planting trees at their schools.
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police arrest second Moosonee stabbing suspect
Two suspects are in custody following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Timmins council told it can’t evict people from encampments on public property
A legal clinic from southern Ontario is reminding Timmins city council that it’s “unlawful” in Ontario to evict people from homeless encampments on public property.
-
For first time in more than 10 years, child dies of measles in Ontario
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING From contentious beginnings to a community pillar: CHEO celebrates 50 years of care
It has been 50 years to the day since the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario first opened its doors.
-
Air Canada boosting service out of Ottawa
Air Canada is boosting service out of the Ottawa International Airport, including additional flights to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and more capacity on flights to Vancouver.
-
For first time in more than 10 years, child dies of measles in Ontario
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
Toronto
-
For first time in more than 10 years, child dies of measles in Ontario
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
The unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you still haven't made plans for Victoria Day, here’s what’s open and closed around Toronto on Monday.
-
Faqiri family calls out Ontario gov't for lack of action on inquest recommendations
Five months after a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail, his family said Thursday the province has failed to implement any of the dozens of recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.
Montreal
-
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
No charges for Montreal imam who delivered speech at pro-Palestinian rally
Quebec's Crown prosecution office said it will not lay charges against a Montreal imam following comments he made at a pro-Palestinian rally last fall.
Atlantic
-
Transport truck drives off overpass in Lower Sackville, N.S., landing on highway below
Traffic came to a halt Thursday afternoon when a truck drove off an overpass along a Halifax-area highway.
-
Video showing teen altercation in Fredericton sparks police investigation, calls for change
A video of a fight between two teens is being investigated by Fredericton police.
-
NEW
NEW Pack the macaroni necklace: Lessons on evacuations from a woman who fled one of Canada's worst wildfires
Carol Christian had 15 minutes to evacuate her home during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016. She ended up losing the house and everything inside. Now, she wants to share the lessons she learned.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain, toonie-sized hail hammer parts of Manitoba
A severe thunderstorm rolled through parts of Manitoba on Thursday evening, producing heavy rain and hail.
-
Prime minister to promote school nutrition program at Winnipeg school
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit a school in Winnipeg today to promote his government's school nutrition program.
-
‘Great candidates for adoption’: Second chance for 68 dogs seized from Winnipeg home
A second chance could be coming for dozens of dogs seized from inhumane conditions at a Winnipeg home.
Calgary
-
Massive fire breaks out at Wrangler Road facility
Smoke and flames could be seen from kilometres away, prompting numerous 911 calls after a blaze broke out on the eastern edge of Calgary near Glenmore Trail and Stoney Trail S.E.
-
'Need to strike a balance': Calgary looks to density and development to tackle its housing crisis
As a housing crisis continues in Calgary, the city is looking to strike a balance between increasing density – both in established neighbourhoods and in new ones.
-
For first time in more than 10 years, child dies of measles in Ontario
A young child has died of measles in Ontario, marking the first death in the province from the highly contagious virus in more than 10 years, a Public Health Ontario report confirms.
Edmonton
-
Fort McMurray evacuees in Edmonton say they've been forced to spend hundreds on hotels, supplies
Some Fort McMurray evacuees say they're struggling to access supplies and accommodations after leaving their homes and travelling to Edmonton.
-
Miller scores late, Canucks edge Oilers to regain series lead
A late goal by J.T. Miller broke a deadlock that had lasted for almost two periods, grabbing a shot that had deflected off the post and sweeping it past goalie Calvin Pickard with 31.9 seconds left in the third period to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Edmonton police commission faces anger from public over police response at U of A encampment
The Edmonton Police Commission heard on Thursday from almost a dozen angry speakers demanding police accountability after the teardown of a protest encampment from the University of Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Miller scores late as Canucks grind out 3-2 win over Oilers in Game 5
J.T. Miller scored in the final minute of the game and the Vancouver Canucks came back for a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series Thursday.
-
B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
'Another pair of eyes watching over me:' How a B.C. woman's guide dog saved her from drowning
A B.C. woman says her guide dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.