Ukrainian Canadians mark Vyshyvanka Day in Victoria Park

Marking both celebration and sorrow, Ukrainian Canadians in London marched around Victoria Park on Thursday evening for Vyshyvanka Day.

Approximately 100 people gathered in Victoria Park on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to form a live chain in commemoration of Vyshyvanka Day and show solidarity with those fighting in Ukraine.

According to a news release from the London Ukrainian Centre, the vyshyvanka has been a staple of Ukrainian fashion for more than 1,000 years.

The embroidered blouse is one of the many national symbols of Ukraine, and “is worn in times of celebration, patriotism, or just because.”

Also featured during Thursday’s event was a live chain, which holds significance to Ukrainians as two of the largest human chains ever recorded originated in Ukraine.

The first took place over 700 kilometres from Lviv to Kyiv, with nearly half a million participants in 1990 to mark the 71st anniversary of the Ukrainian Day of Unity, while the second live chain took place in 2013 with more than two million participants across Eastern Europe as a symbolic link of Ukraine to the European Union, according to the news release.

The event was also held to show support with those fighting on the front lines in the war with Russia, a conflict which is now in its third year.