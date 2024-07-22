Arson under investigation in London

LONDON
    London police are investigating an overnight arson in the city.

    Around 1:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to the 700-block of Southdale Road East near Wellingotn Road for a structure fire.

    London fire crews were able to put out the blaze. There were no reported injuries and a damage estimate is not known yet.

    The investigation is ongoing.

