Dundas Street detour begins Monday

Starting Monday, Dundas Street will be closed between Adelaide Street North and Elizabeth Street until approximately Friday to facilitate the installation of the gateway features as part of the Dundas Street OEV Infrastructure Renewal project.

During this time, a signed detour will be in place using Adelaide Street, King Street, Queens Avenue, and English Street.

People driving are encouraged to use navigation apps to find alternative routes to reach their destination while the closure is in place.

Bike lanes along this section of Dundas Street will also be closed throughout this work. People biking are advised to follow detour signs to avoid this closure.

Transit users are advised to visit the LTC website for service updates and detours.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout this closure with some temporary sidewalk restrictions in place.

Access to businesses and properties in Old East Village will be maintained during construction.