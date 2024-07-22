Dundas Street detour begins Monday
Starting Monday, Dundas Street will be closed between Adelaide Street North and Elizabeth Street until approximately Friday to facilitate the installation of the gateway features as part of the Dundas Street OEV Infrastructure Renewal project.
During this time, a signed detour will be in place using Adelaide Street, King Street, Queens Avenue, and English Street.
People driving are encouraged to use navigation apps to find alternative routes to reach their destination while the closure is in place.
Bike lanes along this section of Dundas Street will also be closed throughout this work. People biking are advised to follow detour signs to avoid this closure.
Transit users are advised to visit the LTC website for service updates and detours.
Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout this closure with some temporary sidewalk restrictions in place.
Access to businesses and properties in Old East Village will be maintained during construction.
Justin Trudeau reacts to Joe Biden announcing he won't run for re-election
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee
U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after doubts were raised about his fitness for office. Soon after, he endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to take his place in the November election.
Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here's how that might work
With U.S. President Joe Biden ending his re-election bid and endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year.
The pilot who died in crash after releasing skydivers near Niagara Falls has been identified
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials on Sunday released the name of a pilot who died in a skydiving flight after her passengers jumped from the aircraft near the Niagara Falls.
Canadian musicians struggle to get visas to perform in the U.S., some cancel shows
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Woman found dead in the water near Sunset Beach: Vancouver police
Investigators were at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach after a woman’s body was found in the water Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Police searching for missing Kitchener teen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Kitchener.
Four people injured in Waterford crash
Ornge air ambulance has taken one person to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Waterford.
-
Fatal crash involving single vehicle and hydro pole: Police
Windsor police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the area of Wyandotte Street east and Homedale Boulevard.
An unknown gas smell in Windsor has been identified
According to a statement from Plains Midstream Canada, the company was performing routine maintenance at the Windsor facility, which resulted in an unintended release of a small volume of mercaptan.
Serious crash in Georgina, police investigating
York Regional Police are investigating a serious crash in Georgina on Sunday.
Swim safety encouraged as National Drowning Prevention Week begins
The Lifesaving Society has designated the third week of July as National Drowning Prevention Week.
OPP rescue group of people boating on Georgian Bay
OPP and the Canadian Coast Guard were kept busy on Sunday in Central Ontario as teams rescued multiple people from a sinking boat.
NEW Sudbury's Big Nickel turns 60
It’ll be all smiles down at Dynamic Earth Monday morning, as dignitaries gather for a very special birthday. Sudbury’s Big Nickel is turning 60-years-old.
3 dead in fatal crash near Parry Sound, Ont.
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.
Fatal motorcycle crash in northern Ont.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
Ottawa man waiting nearly a year for car to be fixed at Acura dealership
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Human remains found after car fire west of Stittsville
Ottawa Police Service says one person was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning in Ottawa's west end.
19-year-old Ottawa soccer star off to Dubai for trial with Alqabila F.C.
As a love for soccer grows in Ottawa and across the country, a young player is now getting a chance to prove himself in Dubai with a professional club with the help of a local soccer league.
Man dead after family struck by vehicle while walking in Bowmanville, police say
Durham Regional Police say one man is dead after a family was struck by a vehicle while walking in Bowmanville on Sunday night.
10,000 unionized employees return to work, stores to reopen Tuesday: LCBO
Workers are back on the job today at Ontario's main liquor retailer, but the Liquor Control Board of Ontario says stores won't be open for business until Tuesday.
A look at one year of strong mayor powers in Ontario
In the year since so-called strong mayor powers were granted to the heads of council in a swath of Ontario municipalities, most mayors have used them sparingly — if at all — though in some corners a sense of unease with the sweeping authority remains.
'It has been almost a relief,' Democrats Abroad chair reacts to Biden stepping down
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders, and Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest said it was a relief to end the will he-won't he saga.
Baby Gourmet Foods recalls organic baby cereal over possible bacteria contamination
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Man in critical condition after dodging items falling out of moving truck
A man is in hospital after he attempted to drive out of the way of items falling from a moving truck.
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in Mabou: N.S. RCMP
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Saturday morning.
Mom wants quicker reform on disaster preparations, one year after flood took son
The mother of a boy who died a year ago in a Nova Scotia flood says her grief returns daily, along with frustration over what she considers the province's slow pace in reforming its preparations for climate disasters.
Driver dead after car leaves N.S. road: RCMP
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
22-year-old soccer player was a family man, non-violent: Teammate
Dozens of people filled the stands at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex Saturday to mourn the loss of a player who was killed at the south Winnipeg facility one week earlier.
Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving after truck gets stuck in ditch
A Winnipeg man is facing impaired driving charges after trying to get a work truck out of a ditch in Atikokan, Ont.
Animal activists call on Manitoba Stampede to end rodeos, animal events
A group of animal rights activists took a stand at the Manitoba Stampede & Exhibition, calling for a ban on all rodeos in the province.
Feeder main performing well as city officials mull easing water restrictions
One more wire snap was discovered by the city this weekend, but that’s no reason to believe anything is wrong, Calgary’s water services director Nancy McKay said Sunday.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Saturday shooting in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that took place early Saturday evening in northeast community of Vista Heights.
Muslim community gets sneak peek at construction of new Islamic Centre in south Calgary
The city's Muslim community got an update about the construction of a major Islamic Centre now under construction in the south part of the city this weekend.
17-year-old St. Albert stabbing victim dies
One of the teenaged victims of a Thursday night stabbing in St. Albert has died.
Province warns wildfire situation could worsen in coming days
The province is asking Albertans to stay vigilant as hot, dry weather drives fire behaviour.
Alberta child intervention services in 'crisis': Union
There is a "crisis situation" developing in child intervention services in Alberta that could put children at risk, and workers say it’s being created by a government hiring practice.
Tactical evacuations in Williams Lake, B.C., as crews battle wildfire in community
A local state of emergency has been declared in Williams Lake, B.C., where a wildfire burning within the community prompted tactical evacuations Sunday evening.
Family identifies 18-year-old motorcyclist killed along Stanley Park Causeway
A motorcyclist who died following a collision with a Vancouver fire truck near Lost Lagoon on Saturday is being identified by his family.
Semi truck catches fire, blocks Coquihalla Highway
A semi truck fire has shut down part of the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt, B.C. on Sunday evening.