Imitation firearm seized, four youths arrested in London

A weekend weapons investigation in London has led to the arrest of four teenaged boys.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, police were contacted after citizens reported four boys in a parking lot in the area of Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road with what appeared to be a handgun.

According to witnesses, one of the boys was observed pointing the gun at people in a parking lot at that intersection.

Police also said witnesses saw the boys go into a grocery store and conceal items in a backpack. One of the boys continued to hold the gun in his hand while all four youths left the store without making any attempt to pay for the concealed items.

When police arrived at the scene they found the four people, two of them resisted arrest and one attempted to flee. All four were eventually arrested and an imitation firearm was recovered.

Three 14 year olds and one 16 year old, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been jointly charged with possession of an imitation weapon and theft under $5,000.

The 16 year old and one of the 14 year olds were also charged with resist arrest.