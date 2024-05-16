Dangerous and derelict, city hall targets three houses for property standards demolition
“Rats! Rats about this big!” Theresa Mullins described while extending her hands shoulder width apart. “We had one in the fan of our furnace recently.”
LIving next to the boarded up house at 219 Adelaide St. N. for two years has taken a toll on Mullins and her family.
She said the vacant house has become a magnet for trespassers.
“They've stolen my son's bike. They steal things from the yard,” Mullins explained. “We've recently had to get flood lights so we know if someone is in the yard.”
House at 219 Adelaide St. N., seen on May 16, 2024, faces demolition for property standards violations. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
City staff have recommended three derelict houses for demolitions, a next-to-last resort to motivate property owners to address ongoing property standards orders issued by municipal by-law officers.
The houses are:
- 219 Adelaide St. N.
- 695 Victoria St.
- 1317 Hastings Dr.
The report reads, "Staff have undertaken several inspections, issued penalties and invoices, sent work orders and Property Standards Orders at each of these locations to try to get the buildings secured, maintained, and repaired.”
The cost of the inspections and demolition would be charged back to the property owner.
Obscured by weeds and an overgrown birch tree, the deteriorating house at 695 Victoria St. has been a blight on the neighbourhood for a long time.
House at 695 Victoria St., seen on May 16, 2024, faces demolition for property standards violations (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
“A group of people bought it. They got to mid-renovation and then something went south,” explained David Semkiw, who lives across the street. “They haven't been back since. We've lived here seven years and there have been no changes.”
According to the city, unfinished exterior siding has exposed the rear of the building to the elements.
The rear of the house is described as “completely falling apart.”
“It needs to be brought down. It's dangerous. There are no floors in it. It's open to the elements,” Semkiw added.
Among the manicured homes in the Stoneybrook Neighbourhood, 1317 Hastings Dr. stands in stark contrast.
House at 1317 Hastings Dr., seen on May 16, 2024, faces demolition for property standards violations (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
Lacking roof shingles, it also appears to have been interrupted mid-renovation.
In 2023, city staff hired a contractor to perform repairs, but further examination of the interior determined that the house is in a severe state of disrepair, so it was decided that demolition is more appropriate.
The Community and Protective Services Committee will consider a staff report about the property standards demolitions on May 21.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 120 active fires burning across Canada, 30 are 'out of control'
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Apple resolves FaceTime, iMessage outage reported by thousands of users
Apple users are experiencing an iMessage outage, reporting issues with sending and receiving messages, Downdetector shows.
A Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her. His lawyers argue it wasn't murder
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assailed New Brunswick's premier and other conservative leaders on Thursday, calling out the provincial government's position on abortion, LGBTQ youth and climate change.
Kevin Spacey receives star support as he fights to get his career back
Kevin Spacey is pushing back on the 'rush to judgment' against him and is being backed by some big names as he seeks to reclaim his acting career.
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
He had dreams of running for Canada in the Olympics, then he learned his family would be deported
A burgeoning track star says his dream of going to the Olympics is being derailed by a deportation order after Immigration officials rejected his family’s claim for asylum
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo MPP calls PC government’s move on sexual assault justice bill 'cruel'
A Waterloo MPP is speaking out after her private member’s bill, aimed at improving transparency around sexual assault cases, was pulled from debate.
-
Waterloo, Ont. escape room broken into – again
Most people want to break out of an escape room. A Waterloo, Ont. business, however, has been broken into – not once – but twice.
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Police seize over $250,000 in drugs, arrest 53-year-old man
Windsor police officers have arrested one suspect and seized over $250,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
-
By the numbers: Gordie Howe International Bridge
Just 26 metres is all that remains of bridge deck construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.
-
'This is really about saving a life': Victims and Survivors of Crime Week focusing child abuse in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor Essex Child/Youth Advocacy Centre (WECYAC) is calling on the community to learn more about local services as part of Victims and Survivors of Crime Week 2024.
Barrie
-
Muskoka Store reopens with nostalgic twist one year after fire
A beloved community staple in cottage country is finally reopening after a destructive fire forced it to shutter its doors last spring.
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Family of man killed in Springwater hit-and-run speak out at sentencing hearing
Six months after being found guilty of a fatal hit and run in 2018 that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township, Maimuna Baldeh heard from his grieving family, who told the court about the pain they've endured since that day.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Timmins council told it can’t evict people from encampments on public property
A legal clinic from southern Ontario is reminding Timmins city council that it’s “unlawful” in Ontario to evict people from homeless encampments on public property.
-
Long lineups at Sudbury's landfill because of scale repairs
Repairing the scales at Sudbury’s main landfill site on The Kingsway is causing delays and long lineups for residents and businesses using the site to dispose of waste and trimmings.
Ottawa
-
Eliminating English-only education on table of OCDSB program review
More reaction is coming from parents as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to make major adjustments to its elementary programs including French immersion and how it is delivered.
-
Ottawa daycares struggling under $10-a-day program
It's been a rocky start to the $10-a-day daycare program in Ontario. There still aren't enough spots and many daycares are short funding and say they may opt-out all together.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Toronto
-
A Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her. His lawyers argue it wasn't murder
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Faqiri family calls out Ontario gov't for lack of action on inquest recommendations
Five months after a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail, his family said Thursday the province has failed to implement any of the dozens of recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths in the future.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million – police alleged on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
-
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
-
No charges for Montreal imam who delivered speech at pro-Palestinian rally
Quebec's Crown prosecution office said it will not lay charges against a Montreal imam following comments he made at a pro-Palestinian rally last fall.
Atlantic
-
'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
-
Transport truck drives off overpass in Lower Sackville, N.S., landing on highway below
A section of Highway 102 is closed Thursday evening after a transport truck drove off an overpass.
-
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Winnipeg
-
Severe thunderstorm rolls through Winnipeg, bringing hail and heavy rain
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Winnipeg, producing heavy rain and hail in some areas of the city.
-
‘Great candidates for adoption’: Second chance for 68 dogs seized from Winnipeg home
A second chance could be coming for dozens of dogs seized from inhumane conditions at a Winnipeg home.
-
Ex-wife of admitted serial killer testifies about violent and sexually abusive relationship
Jeremy Skibicki’s ex-wife was called as a Crown witness in the 37-year-old accused’s quadruple homicide trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lower Springbank Road closed west of Calgary for fatal crash
RCMP have closed a portion of Lower Springbank Road west of Calgary for a deadly crash.
-
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Canadian family warns of the dangers of wildfire smoke after losing son
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died last summer is urging Canadians to be more mindful of the harmful effects of wildfire smoke.
Edmonton
-
Fort McMurray evacuees in Edmonton say they've been forced to spend hundreds on hotels, supplies
Some Fort McMurray evacuees say they're struggling to access supplies and accommodations after leaving their homes and travelling to Edmonton.
-
Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
ASIRT clears RCMP officers involved in 2020 highway shooting death of armed driver
Alberta's police watchdog has determined the amount of force used by RCMP officers in the shooting death on Highway 2 near Leduc of an armed man in May 2020 was justified, with its report into the incident saying there are no "reasonable grounds to believe an offence was committed."
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. parents sentenced to 15 years for death of 6-year-old boy
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has sentenced the mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died from blunt-force trauma in 2018 to 15 years in prison.
-
May long weekend in Vancouver: 5 events to check out
From the opening of Playland for its summer season to a free two-day comics festival, there's lots to do in Vancouver this Victoria Day long weekend. Here are some options.
-
'More aggressive': Tocchet shifts lineups as Canucks get ready to take on Oilers in Vancouver
As the Canucks prepare to take on the Oilers for Game 5, Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet is making changes to the team's lineup.