Gorgeous weather on its way a 'win for a holiday weekend'

Londoners will be waking up to some cloud coverage Friday morning with a chance of showers, but CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison says things will turn around for the better this long weekend.

While Friday is looking cloudy with spotty showers and even a chance for a thunderstorm, “It is looking fabulous Saturday,” said Atchison. “We’ll start [Saturday] with a mix of sun and cloud, but afternoon clearing and temperatures will feel summer-like across the board.”

Atchison added, “Looking gorgeous on Sunday and for Holiday Monday. Daytime highs averaging well above normal for this time of year. This is a win for a holiday weekend!”

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast:

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 22. Humidex 27.

Friday night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 13.

Saturday: Clearing. High 25.

Sunday: Sunny. High 26.

Monday: Sunny. High 27.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 25.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.