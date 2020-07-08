MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Multiple incidents of vandalism at parks in Strathroy and Ilderton, Ont. have caused damage to equipment and newly installed hand sanitizer stations.

In Strathroy, police say black and white spray paint was used overnight Monday and Tuesday to paint graffiti on playground equipment in Alexandra Park near the aquatic park on Mecalfe Street East.

Clean-up costs are estimated at around $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathroy-Caradoc police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers.

And in Ilderton, the municipality is asking for public help after multiple incidents of vandalism at Heritage Park over the last week.

Officials say the most recent incident saw new hand sanitizer stations at the splash pad damaged irreparably.

Anyone who spots suspicious behaviour is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, and if you see damaged equipment contact Middlesex Centre at 519-666-0190.

Heritage Park was closed for about two weeks early last month after repeated large gatherings raised concerns about COVID-19.