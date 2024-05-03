LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township

    One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Oxford County, west of Ingersoll.

    Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township.

    According to police, the two vehicles collided on Pigram Road.

    A 48 year old from London was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced deceased. A second person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Roads in the area reopened around 2:30 a.m.

    OPP on scene of a fatal crash west of Ingersoll on May 2, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

