LONDON, ONT -- Middlesex Centre has taken the step to completely close Heritage Park in Ilderton due to persistent large gatherings and COVID-19 concerns.

A statement released online read:

Despite posted signs and increased presence of bylaw staff and OPP, there continues to be large gatherings of young people at the park on a daily basis.

These gatherings go against the Provincial Emergency Orders to practice physical distancing and limit gatherings to less than 5 people.

Municipal staff will be cordoning off the park entrances. The park is completely closed to all visitors.

The municipality says it will revisit its decision in the coming weeks but that for now the park is closed until further notice.