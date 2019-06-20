At approximately 2:00pm on April 5, 2019, a man armed with a knife entered a pharmacy on Wharncliffe Road North demanding narcotics from the pharmacist.

The individual fled the scene with stolen medication. The suspect was not located after the police searched the area.

At approximately 4:00pm on April 16, 2019, a man entered a pharmacy on Richmond Street demanding narcotics from the pharmacist. The suspect, who had a knife at the time, fled the scene with the stolen medication. Police searched the area, seizing property the suspect left behind.

No injuries were sustained in either of the reported robberies.

On June 20, 2019, a London man is appearing in court in relation to the robberies.

The 57 year old male of London is charged with armed robbery (x 2) and disguise with intent (x 2).

The suspect is currently in custody.