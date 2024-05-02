LONDON
London

    • Three people in hospital following crash east of London, Ont.

    Share

    A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.

    The heavily damaged Nissan Murano ended up on its side in the south ditch.

    The tractor of the transport also suffered extensive damage, with tow truck operators having to remove the front axel in order to move the vehicle.

    Oxford OPP reported that three occupants were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

    Police closed Dundas Street between Hunt Road and 13th Line around five this afternoon for several hours.

    A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle occurred on Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, on May 2, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients

    Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News