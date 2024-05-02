Three people in hospital following crash east of London, Ont.

A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.

The heavily damaged Nissan Murano ended up on its side in the south ditch.

The tractor of the transport also suffered extensive damage, with tow truck operators having to remove the front axel in order to move the vehicle.

Oxford OPP reported that three occupants were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police closed Dundas Street between Hunt Road and 13th Line around five this afternoon for several hours.

A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle occurred on Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, on May 2, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)