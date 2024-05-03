A wet end to the week in the London region
Unsettled conditions are expected Friday as a warm front moves into the region.
"We do have the chance of showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. "Showers will linger as we head into Friday evening with some spotty rainfall happening in midwestern Ontario and more steady rain towards the Bruce Peninsula."
The weekend starts cloudy with a chance of showers on Saturday but dry periods appear as we head into Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures will hold on the warm side over the next seven days with highs in the low 20s and lows all above 10 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday: Cloudy. Showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. High 21.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 12.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. High 24. Humidex 29
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
Monday: Sunny. High 22.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
