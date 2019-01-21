

CTV London





A couple has been arrested and charged by Toronto police in connection with two gas station robberies, including one just east of London.

OPP were called to the Husky on Westchester Bourne south of Highway 401 early Jan. 14 for an armed robbery. No one was hurt.

Toronto police say in that incident a man and woman driving a vehicle with Nova Scotia plates pulled in and the woman got out.

She reportedly posed as a customer, buying a coffee before returning to the vehicle.

Police say the man, armed with a handgun and wearing a ski mask and hoodie, got out next, approached the clerk and demanded cash. The pair then fled with the money.

Around 8:30 p.m. the same day, police say a masked man entered a gas station in east Toronto armed with a "long black firearm" and demanded cash.

After a struggle, the man was unmasked and recognized as a former employee.

The suspect then used a knife to slash a 42-year-old store employee before fleeing. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrived a short time later and located the vehicle, arresting the man and woman inside.

As a result, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, uttering threats, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.

A 20-year-old woman of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm.