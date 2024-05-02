Progressive Conservatives hold seat in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex byelection

The Progressive Conservatives have won their seat in the Lambton-Kent-Middlesex provincial riding with over 56 per cent of the vote.

PC candidate Steven Pinsonneault held a large lead on his closest contender, Liberal candidate Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, with more than 85 per cent of polls reporting.

Pending official results, Pinsonneault will take over the seat after it was vacated by previous PC Cabinet Minister Monte McNaughton.

Pinsonneault is a Thamesville resident, who previously served as a municipal councillor in Chatham-Kent.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex byelection results

Steve Pinsonneault, (PCP) — 14,465 (56.57%)

Cathy Burghardt-Jesson (LIB) — 5,819 (22.76%)

Katheryn Shailer (NDP) — 2,749 (10.75%)

Keith Benn (NBO) — 1,416 (5.54%)

Andraena Tilgner (GPO) — 405 (1.58%)

Stephen R. Campbell (Nap) — 337 (1.32%)

Cynthia Workman (ONP) — 295 (1.15%)

Hilda Walton (FRP) — 83 (0.32%)

These results will be updated as polls report.