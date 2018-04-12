

CTV London





A 49-year-old Woodstock woman has been found guilty of animal cruelty after a dog was found neglected and ill.

The charges were laid under the Ontario SPCA Act following an investigation.

The OSPCA says the the woman entered a guilty plea last Thursday for failing to provide medical attention, permitting distress and failing to comply with an order.

She was sentenced to a five-year prohibition from owning, or having custody, or living with any animals, with the exception of three dogs and two cats currently in her care.

She is also subject to voluntary inspections by the OSPCA semi-annually during her prohibition period and was ordered by the Justice of the Peace to pay $575.

The OSPCA says an officer attended a residence in Woodstock on March 22 after a concern was reported about the welfare of a dog on the property.

The agency says an officer located a 10-year-old West Highland Terrier-mix, which was observed to be suffering from extreme hair loss and scaly skin over his entire body. The dog appeared to be lethargic and could be seen biting and chewing at his hind end.

Orders were issued under the Ontario SPCA Act to have the dog examined by a veterinarian and to follow the treating veterinarian’s recommendations.

The agency says when Armstrong failed to bring the dog to a scheduled re-check at the veterinary clinic, a search warrant was executed at her residence.

The dog was removed for non-compliance of an order.

Veterinary examinations revealed the dog was suffering from environmental allergies and an ear infection. He was treated and later re-homed.