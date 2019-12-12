LONDON, ONT. -- A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

The woman had reportedly just watched her children get onto a school bus at the corner of Ferndale Avenue and Homeview Road.

She was crossing Homeview to get back to her car when an SUV turned the corner and collided with her.

London Middlesex EMS and fire crews were called to the scene and the woman transported to hospital by ambulance.

The extent of her injuries was not known.