Leamington restaurant has liquor license suspended for lockdown non-compliance: AGCO
People hold signs outside a restaurant that is remaining open to in-person dining in Leamington, Ont., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
LONDON, ONT -- The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) suspends and moves to revoke liquor license of Family Kitchen restaurant in Leamington Ont., for non-compliance.
Earlier this month, owner of Family Kitchen located at 73 Erie Street South, Kristy Leathem, defied the provincial COVID-19 shutdown orders and remained open for in-person dining.
“If Walmart down the street can remain open at 50 per cent capacity why can’t I?” said Leathem on April 6.
AGCO said on Saturday in a statement, that the Leamington restaurant's liquour license would be suspended affective immediately for 'reasons of public interest and safety.'
The Registrar has also issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the establishment’s liquor licence for infractions of the Liquor Licence Act.