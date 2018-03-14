

CTV London





A 57-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after a man's drug overdose death last summer.

On Aug. 9, 2017, police responded to a homes in the 700 block of Indian Road after a 38-year-old man was overdosing.

Two days later, police searched a Devine Street home and seized a small amount of crack cocaine.

Karen Ebel-Savage, 57, who was initially charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, was arrested Tuesday for manslaughter.

She had a bail hearing Wednesday morning and was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.