West London house fire sends one person to hospital
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 4:36PM EST
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire on Wychwood Park in London, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Brian Snider / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in the west end of the city.
Emergency crews were called to 190 Wychwood Park just before three o'clock on Monday afternoon.
The fire was quickly put out.
One victim suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The cause is unknown at this time but it has been deemed non-suspicious.
The investigation continues.
RELATED IMAGES